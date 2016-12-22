Girl sexually assaulted by man wearing Christmas jumper

The 17-year-old was targeted as she travelled on the Dunblane to Edinburgh Waverley train service.

Police: Officers are appealing for information after the sex attack (file pic). British Transport Police

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted by a man wearing a Christmas jumper on a train.

The 17-year-old was targeted while she was travelling on board the Dunblane to Edinburgh Waverley train.

British Transport Police said the victim was sitting in the middle carriage of the train when she was assaulted shortly after it departed Larbert station.

The man, who was sitting next to her, inappropriately touched the teenager before a train conductor helped her to move away from him on the 11.09pm service on December 16.

Constable Andrew McAinsh said: "Everyone should be able to travel on the railway network without experiencing unwanted sexual behaviour.

"I would like to commend the victim for reporting what happened to her. She was very shaken by the incident and an investigation is underway to identify the offender.

"Any behaviour that makes you feel uncomfortable on the railway will be taken seriously by us and we encourage everyone to report incidents like this so that we can take action."

Police said the attacker is 5ft 11in, aged in his late 20s, with strawberry blonde hair. He was wearing a Christmas jumper and jeans at the time of the offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 0800 40 50 40.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.