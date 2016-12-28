Man accused of injuring baby and two boys in road smash

Archibald Toal pleaded not guilty to causing the crash by driving on the wrong side of the A84.

Loch Lubnaig: Road crash happened nearby on the A84. © John Kilbride

A man has appeared in court accused of seriously injuring two nine-year-old boys in a car crash caused by dangerous driving.

A 20-month-old baby aged is also alleged to have been injured in the accident near Loch Lubnaig, Perthshire.

Archibald Toal is said to have been driving on the opposing carriageway of the A84 road before the accident happened on September 13, 2015.

The 55-year-old is accused of causing one oncoming car to take evasive action, before continuing on the wrong side of the road and colliding with an oncoming van.

The collision is said to have caused extensive damage to Toal's VW Golf and to the van and caused injury to the two nine-year-old boys who were passengers in the Golf.

It is alleged that the van's driver, Tara Coggans, and a baby who was her passenger were also both injured in the crash.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Toal, of Main Street, Aberdour, Fife, pleaded not guilty to causing injury by dangerous driving.

Defence counsel Louise Arrol asked for the case, which had been due to go to trial before a jury in January, to be postponed.

Ms Arrol said the defence wanted to determine whether there was a basis for Toal losing concentration due to "issues of sleep", and for this he needed to be seen by a consultant at a sleep clinic, which could not be done until March.

Procurator fiscal depute Sarah Lumsden did not oppose the motion to adjourn, and Sheriff Robert Dickson continued the case for trial at Falkirk commencing on May 8, after a further preliminary hearing on April 25.

Toal's bail was continued

