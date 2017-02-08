Stirling Council set to award 25 year fitness contract

Sports and Leisure Management expected to take over from Active Stirling in April.

Workout: 1500 people have signed petition against change (file pic). PA Images

Stirling Council is set to award its sports and fitness provision to a new contractor.

If agreed by councillors, Sports and Leisure Management Limited (SLM) will take over from Active Stirling in April.

SLM, which operates more than 100 leisure and cultural facilities across England, was found to offer best value and highest quality of service in a council procurement process last year.

The new £25m contract is set to run for 25 years, although there will be provisions for the local authority to voluntarily terminate the agreement at any point.

According to the council, the contract will lead to savings of £2m in its first five years with all savings being reinvested in services.

The local authority claims the length of the contract will "encourage a lasting partnership that is ambitious, innovative and aspirational".

A special meeting has been scheduled on Thursday to discuss the outcome of the procurement process ahead of a final vote on the decision.

The council has promised that all Active Stirling staff will retain their jobs and be protected by employment legislation.

This would also apply to self-employed instructors who run classes for the service.

Prices for use will not change because of the process, the council added.

In a statement, the authority said: "The provision and development of community sports and leisure provision across the Stirling area has been a key focus of this process.

"This is about providing the best possible sports, physical activity and wellbeing service and opportunities for all our people.

"While it will be business as usual for Stirling's sports and wellbeing venues initially, we expect to see improved facilities and new opportunities across the area during the contract period."

Active Stirling last year celebrated its tenth anniversary and many locals have expressed concerns about replacing it on social media.

A petition calling for the council to renew its contract with Active Stirling had been signed by 1500 people as of Wednesday.