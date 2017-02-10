  • STV
Would you buy Judy Murray's luxury mansion for £825,000?

Douglas Barrie Douglas Barrie

Tennis coach said to be moving away from Bridge of Allan home, closer to Andy and Jamie.

Judy Murray: Moved into Khyber House in 2012.
Tennis coach Judy Murray has put her luxury Stirlingshire mansion on the market for offers of more than £825,000.

The 57-year-old moved into Khyber House in the Bridge of Allan area in 2012, the year son Andy won his first major at the US Open and an Olympic gold medal.

It was fully refurbished and in the last few years has been completely redecorated with exterior work also done to add a driveway and car park area.

Now she has decided to move on because of her busy schedule, and has put a big price tag on the property.

She said: "I loved Khyber House from the first time I saw it. It's like a little white castle sitting above the town and looking out over the hills.

"I have a pretty hectic travel and work schedule so it's the perfect place to chill because it's so quiet and peaceful.

"The house is big enough to host the whole family on the rare occasions that Jamie and Andy are home, and its central location makes it easy to commute to the bigger cities and the airports.

"Bridge of Allan is a gorgeous town with lots of character and loads going on."

New look: The house has been completely redecorated since Judy moved in.
New look: The house has been completely redecorated since Judy moved in. SAVILLS/SWNS.COM

The house has four bedrooms, two en-suites, three reception rooms, a family bathroom, a gym and a double garage as well as the aforementioned parking area.

It was originally built in the 1930s and is secluded yet still close-by to main facilities in Bridge of Allan and the University of Stirling.

Although it has not been confirmed by the coach herself, Ms Murray is said to be moving closer to her sons who both now live in England.

She also became a grandmother for the first time last year when Sophia Olivia was born to Andy and wife Kim.

Big price: The spacious property has plenty of bedrooms and bathrooms.
Big price: The spacious property has plenty of bedrooms and bathrooms. SAVILLS/SWNS.COM

Harry Maitland, from Savills, added: "Khyber House is a fine family home in one of central Scotland's best kept secrets - a really scenic town that works brilliantly for both east and west commuters.

"It also has a great community feel and fantastic local services, schools and a train station.

"Bridge of Allan is such a central location, equidistant Scotland's largest airports and at the heart of the motorway network.

"Although Khyber House is traditionally built, it has an excellent open plan entertaining and living space.

"The views and the private garden are superb and the property really is in fantastic condition. Mrs Murray is not only her son's most recognised supporter.

"She does an enormous amount of work to encourage children to play tennis running workshops all over the UK so having a house in easy reach of the airports has been ideal."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.