Ex-soldier speared teenager with Alien v Predator weapon

STV

Calvin Bourke left 17-year-old victim with head wound requiring ten stitches in the attack.

Attack: Bourke, left, found guilty along with Stuart Scott.
A former soldier struck a teenager in the head with a spear modelled on a prop from the Alien v Predator film.

Calvin Bourke left Aaron Stubberfield with a gash which required ten stitches, while his victim's spleen was also ruptured in the attack.

The 17-year-old victim was left "pulsing blood" and nearly died in the assault by Bourke and co-accused Stuart Scott.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard on Tuesday how Bourke stood over Mr Stubberfield and began slashing and stabbing him with the spear outside the First Down pub in Denny, Stirlingshire.

His victim was left with a deep cut on his scalp, a wound on his left cheek and a puncture wound in his side which ruptured his spleen.

The teenager spent five days in hospital where doctors saved his life. He has been left permanently scarred.

Before the spear attack, Bourke had punched another teenager, Liam Cattigan, in the face outside the pub.

The court heard Bourke assaulted Mr Stubberfield with the spear after he confronted the former soldier about the attack on Mr Cattigan.

Mr Stubberfield said in evidence that just before the attack, co-accused Scott had begun walking "intimidatingly" towards him, while Bourke stood behind him.

Somebody shouted, "Run, Calvin's got a knife" and he felt a "thump" on the back of his head and fell to the ground bleeding heavily.

Alien v Predator: Spear was designed on film prop.
An ambulance was called and he said that as he waited with friends for it to arrive, with the wound in his side "pulsing blood", he thought he was going to die.

At this point, 23-year-old Bourke walked by and said: "If you grass, I'll kill yous all."

Bourke, of Tullibody, Clackmannanshire, and Scott, of Denny, had denied assaulting Mr Stubberfield with the spear to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement, and danger of life.

In evidence, Bourke blamed Scott for producing the weapon from a nearby flat.

Scott did not give evidence but lodged a special notice claiming anything he did do that night would have been in self-defence.

After being arrested, 23-year-old Scott told police the weapon was "like a Predator spear - a mad spear" from the 2004 film Alien v Predator.

It was later found by police, still smeared with Mr Stubberfield's blood, stashed behind a fireplace in his flat.

He added that before going out that night he and Bourke had "skelped" a one and a half litre bottle of Captain Morgan's rum between them in his flat, then spent £80 on drink in the pub.

Bourke had also taken cocaine before the incident.

A jury took less than an hour and a half to find them both guilty.

Bourke also admitted possessing cocaine, assaulting Liam Cattigan and showering racist and homophobic abuse on an Irish-born police officer who dealt with him at Falkirk Police Office after his arrest following the attack on December 6, 2015.

Prosecutor Sarah Lumsden said Bourke was a bully and a "a violent angry man".

She told the court how Bourke was "high on drugs and absolutely raging" after the teenagers stood up to him over his initial unprovoked assault on Mr Cattigan, he had "whacked Aaron Stubberfield on the back of the head with that monster of a knife" and was lucky he was not on a murder charge.

Sheriff William Gilchrist deferred sentence on Bourke, now a construction worker, and Scott for reports.

He continued their bail but warned: "This is a very serious case and a custodial sentence is almost inevitable."

