Far-right Scottish Defence League plans refugees protest

The group will hold a housing demonstration in Alloa, Clackmannanshire, on March 11.

SDL: Police at previous demonstration of the far-right group.

The far-right Scottish Defence League will hold a protest against housing for refugees.

The group has announced plans to hold a demonstration in Alloa, Clackmannanshire, in March against the local authority's policy on rehousing asylum seekers.

The protest is set to start at 1.30pm outside Alloa train station on March 11 and police are aware of the plans.

SDL members claim the demonstration is in opposition to "Clackmannanshire Council buying refugees luxury newbuild homes."

A statement from the group on Facebook said: "Local disabled and homeless before refugees in housing, stop Clackmannanshire Council buying refugees luxury new build homes.

"Local residents have got nearly 2000 signatures on a petition demanding locals are given priority in housing and the council have refused to acknowledge it or give them a response.

"They have asked us to protest on their behalf to try and force the council to listen to their concerns. We will give the locals a voice. All patriot groups welcome."

SDL: Protest planned on March 11. STV

The local authority said responsibility for housing refugees in the area fell on the Home Office.



A Calackmannanshire Council spokesperson said: "The families have settled well here, and have publicly expressed their grateful thanks to the people of Clackmannanshire who have done so much to welcome them.

"Many partner agencies and ordinary members of the public have helped to support the families and we are grateful for all the efforts that have helped them to become part of the local community."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.