Man charged with punching police horse in city centre
Gary Dornan is also accused of making violent and homophobic remarks in Stirling.
A man has been charged with punching a police horse while it was on patrol in a city centre.
Gary Dornan is accused of hitting the animal in Stirling on Wednesday afternoon.
The 33-year-old appeared from custody at the city's sheriff court on Thursday.
He allegedly breached the peace by conducting himself in a disorderly manner and striking the horse.
Dornan was also charged with behaving in a threatening and abusive manner by uttering threats of violence and homophobic remarks while being taken to Falkirk Police Station after the initial incident on Murray Place, Stirling.
He denied both charges and Sheriff Michael Wood granted bail, with a trial set for May 8.
