Appeal to trace pensioner missing from home for a week

George Stevenson, 70, was last seen in Falkirk at around 11pm on Friday.

George Stevenson: Missing from home in Falkirk since February 10. Police Scotland

Concerns continue to grow for the welfare of a 70-year-old man who went missing from Falkirk last Friday.

George Stevenson was last seen in the High Station Road area of Falkirk around 11pm on Friday, February 10.

Since then he has failed to return to his home in Glenfuir Court or to make contact with family or friends.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in, with thinning hair on top and longer hair at the back and sides.

Mr Stevenson is believed to be wearing a green tammy hat, black jacket, long cardigan, blue and white checked shirt, black jeans and khaki-coloured trainers.



Police are asking anyone who has seen him or may have information on his whereabouts to come forward.

Detective Inspector Jim Thomson from Falkirk CID said: "George has now been missing over a week without being seen or heard from and so far our inquiries have not led us to establish his whereabouts.

"This evening officers will be in the area of High Station Road, Falkirk, near to where George was last seen and around his home address in the Summerford area of Falkirk.

"This is with a view to gathering further information and possible witnesses.

"Anyone who knows where he is, or who has seen him since February 10, should contact police immediately.

"We would also urge George to make contact with ourselves, or with his family and friends, and confirm he is safe."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.

