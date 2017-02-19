Firefighters tackle major blaze at house on hotel site

The building at the Dreadnought Hotel in Callander is thought to be staff housing.

Blaze: Six fire crews sent out to Callander fire. Lynda Lord

Firefighters have been sent out to tackle a major blaze at a house on the site of a hotel in Stirlingshire.

Emergency services were first called to reports of a fire at a building to the rear of the Dreadnought Hotel in Callander at 4.39pm on Sunday.

Four fire engines initially attended the scene and were later joined by two more in order to bring the blaze under control.

The house is described as "abandoned" although the building is believed to be in use as a staff accommodation block.

However, there are not thought to be any injuries as a result of the fire.

Dreadnought Hotel: Building to its rear source of blaze. © 2017 Google

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 4.39pm we were called to reports of a fire at an abandoned house to the rear of the Dreadnought Hotel.



"Six pumping appliances were sent out, with four arriving at the scene first and subsequently joined by another two.

"They are still in attendance and trying to get the fire under control."

