Teacher raided school trips fund to pay for drink habit

Jennifer Ferguson was caught stealing from colleagues at Balfron High School.

Balfron HIgh: Social sciences teacher was caught on CCTV.

A teacher raided school trip funds and stole from colleagues to pay for a drink habit.

Social science teacher Jennifer Ferguson was caught committing the petty thefts at Balfron High School in Stirlingshire.

The 35-year-old stole £195 of school trip money, as well as an additional £30 from colleagues' desks at the secondary.

She was caught on CCTV going into the school over the weekend and leaving again, before the cash for pupils' trips was reported missing.

Ferguson was arrested outside the Co-op supermarket in the village on a Monday morning to "to save her embarrassment" from being detained at the school.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard on Tuesday the teacher told officers she was "disgusted" and had drunk a bottle of vodka in the last 24 hours.

Ferguson, of Hardgate in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, pleaded guilty to stealing £255 from various rooms at Balfron High School between October 24, 2014, and June 15, 2015.

Sheriff Wyllie Roberston deferred sentence until March 21 for background reports.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.