Private CCTV appeal in search for missing pensioner

George Stevenson thought to have walked along Gartcows Road in Falkirk on February 10.

George Stevenson: Went missing last Friday. Police Scotland/Google Maps

Police have appealed for private CCTV images in the search for a man missing for more than a week after new information came to light.

George Stevenson was reported missing after he was last seen on Friday, February 10, around the High Station Road in Falkirk.

The 70-year-old did not return to his Glenfuir Court home that weekend and was reported missing on the Monday.

Since then, more than 300 homes have been visited and more than 400 people spoken to about his disappearance.

Officers now believe Mr Stevenson may have walked along Gartcows Road, in Falkirk, around 11.20pm on Friday, February 10.

They are now appealing for people in the area to come forward with more information and especially anyone with private CCTV who may have footage of the missing man's whereabouts.

Detective inspector Jim Thomson said: "I would like to thank everyone who has participated in the search for George, however it has now been a week and it is imperative that we trace his whereabouts as soon as possible.

"It is now our belief that George may have been in the Gartcows Road area of Falkirk on the night of Friday, February 10.

"I would appeal to anyone who remembers seeing or speaking to George to get in touch with us."

He added: "We are particularly keen to speak to anyone living in Gartcows Road with private CCTV as this may have captured images of George as he made his way along the street.

"I would again ask anyone who remembers seeing George on Friday, February 10, or recognises his description to come forward.

"That piece of information may be vital and may be what leads us to tracing George."

Anyone with information regarding George's whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

