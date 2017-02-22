Riot police force entry to flat and hold man in siege

Officers in stand-off for several hours as man barricades himself inside flat.

Siege: Police force their way into flat in Newhouse, Stirling. STV

Riot police were called out during a siege at a flat on Wednesday morning.

Officers went to the scene of a disturbance at a property in Stirling at around 5.20am.

The incident resulted in a stand-off which lasted several hours after a man barricaded himself inside the flat at Newhouse.

Police forced their way into the flat and a man was detained before lunchtime. No one was injured.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Stirling responded to an address in Newhouse at around 5.20am on Wednesday, February 22, following reports of a disturbance within the property.

"Officers subsequently forced entry and a male has been detained. No one was injured during this incident."

