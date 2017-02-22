Almost 100 sheep worth £13,000 stolen in raid at farm
Police have warned farmers to be 'extra vigilant' after the livestock was taken.
Almost 100 sheep worth just under £13,000 have been stolen from a farm near Falkirk, police said.
The livestock was taken from a farm in Denny, Stirlingshire, at some point between January 30 and February 14.
In total, 96 animals worth £12,900 were stolen - 50 Texel crosses valued at £120 each and 46 mules worth £150 a head.
Police have begun an investigation into the incident and advised farmers in the area to be extra vigilant regarding the safety of their animals.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police on 101.
