Police crack down on speeding drivers in Grangemouth

Four drivers were caught and fined after residents complained of dangerous driving.

Speeding: Car was seized. (file pic) © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A police crackdown on speeding in Grangemouth has seen four drivers fined £100.

Police carried out "proactive" patrols on Saturday night following complaints about dangerous driving in built-up areas.

Four motorists were caught and each will receive three points on their licence along with the £100 fine.

One motorist was found to be driving without insurance and their car was seized. A male passenger was caught with cannabis and given a police warning.

PC Mitchell, of the area's Community Police Team, said: "We regularly receive complaints from residents and councillors about speeding vehicles in built-up areas.

"Proactive patrols such as these send a clear message that we treat road safety as a priority.

"We will continue to carry out hand held radar checks across the area to deter drivers from speeding and make our roads safer."