  • STV
  • MySTV

Ex-US marine gave children he abused PlayStation games

STV

James Ledbetter molested two boys and a girl in America and Scotland.

High court: Ledbetter will be sentenced for the catalogue of abuse (file pic).
High court: Ledbetter will be sentenced for the catalogue of abuse (file pic). PA

A former US marine gave children PlayStation games and money for sweets after abusing them.

James Ledbetter molested two boys and a girl in America and Scotland over a 14-year period.

The majority of the offences took place in Texas between 1997 and 2005, with a deal being struck between US prosecutors and the Crown Office for the case to be tried in Scotland.

At the High Court in Glasgow, victims of Ledbetter, from Falkirk, told of how he would give them video games and cash to buy sweets after carrying out sexual abuse on them.

The offences were committed between 1997 and 2011 and took place in the USA and Scotland.

One young victim was given alcohol before being sexually abused between the ages of six and 12.

Ledbetter showed another young victim, aged between 11 and 13, pornographic films before abusing him.

The girl Ledbetter sexually assaulted was 14 when he began inappropriately touching her.

The 53-year-old, who worked as a security guard, denied all the charges against him and claimed his victims were lying.

Ledbetter was asked by prosecutor Alan Cameron: "You are saying they conspired together to fit you up."

He replied: "Yes, that's what they are trying to do. I didn't molest anybody and why I'm here I don't know."

The court heard Ledbetter is now on an indefinite stay visa after being sponsored by his wife Laura, 53, a former nurse, who gave evidence on his behalf.

She said: "We were left devastated by the allegations. I asked him about them which he denied and said were untrue."

She was asked by defence QC Ian Duguid: "Did you have any concerns about your husband in light of these allegations."

She replied: "No concerns whatsoever."

Lord Burns deferred sentence on Ledbetter until next month for background reports and placed him on the sex offenders register.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.