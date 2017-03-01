New wild camping laws come into force at Loch Lomond

New regulations aim to reduce antisocial behaviour and environmental damage.

Loch Lomond: Stricter rules apply from March 1. PA

New by-laws restricting wild camping and firelighting have come into force across Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park.

"Camping management zones" have been created at key sites across the park's 460,900 acres.

The new policy was tabled by park management in response to antisocial behaviour and concerns about rubbish abandoned on the loch shores.

The regulations came into effect in selected areas of the park on Wednesday.

In the restricted locations of West Loch Lomond, East Loch Lomond, Trossachs West and Trossachs East, visitors wishing to "wild camp" will need to apply for a £3 permit or risk being given a £500 fine.

Officials said the stricter rules - which apply between March and September - cover less than 4% of the vast park.

The park authority said it had also created around 300 "low-cost camping spaces" across the zones.

Campers are also being asked to take extra care when lighting fires.

The new rules call on visitors to bring their own firewood "as collecting firewood has a damaging effect on wildlife in the area".

The move has been criticised by outdoor enthusiasts including Cameron McNeish, who accused park authorities of "misusing statistics" to strengthen its case for the by-laws.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.