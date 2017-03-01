  • STV
  • MySTV

Man found phone then threatened owner over nude images

STV

Convicted rapist Andrew Allan 'alarmed and distressed' his 20-year-old victim.

Court: Police traced Allan through his IP address (file pic).
Court: Police traced Allan through his IP address (file pic).

A convicted rapist found a mobile phone then threatened to send nude images of its owner to her friends.

Andrew Allan, 43, appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court, where it was heard a 20-year-old student had either lost her phone or had it stolen while on a night out in Falkirk in October 201

She cancelled her contract but did not report the loss to police.

The phone contained "various pictures" she had taken of herself and sent to her boyfriend.

On a Sunday about two months later, she received an email from Allan, who was a stranger to her, with the subject line: "I know all about you".

The message read: "Maybe I'll send the acid tab video to your mum and the naked ones to people on your friends list. I wrote it all down.

"What's it worth to keep them all private? Get back to me soon or I'll start posting."

Allan added a warning the woman should not tell anyone and attached some of the images to the email.

Prosecutor Lindsey Brooks said Allan's victim was "alarmed and distressed" and sent private Facebook messages to her friends asking for advice.

A little later she received another email from Allan, with the subject line: "Not off to a good start".

It read: "I told you not to tell anyone. Last chance - tell anyone that replies that you were kidding or I'll start posting."

The woman then went to the police, who traced the emails to Allan via his IP address.

Officers raided Allan's home in Grangemouth, found the woman's missing phone in a kitchen drawer and arrested him.

Allan, a cleaner, pleaded guilty on indictment to contravening Section 6 of the 2009 Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act by intentionally causing the woman to look at a sexual image.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson told Allan his behaviour had to be seen against his background of "extreme sexual violence".

He said a custodial sentence was the only appropriate disposal and sentenced Allan to two and a half years as part of a seven-and-a-half year extended sentence.

In 2003, Allan, then a waiter, was jailed for four and a half years for raping a 30-year-old hotel guest in the Covenanters' Inn in Aberfoyle, Perthshire.

Five years later, he was banned for life from making sexual advances to women when he has consumed alcohol.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.