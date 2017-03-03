OAP hurt as Mercedes van ploughs into cars and hits wall

Passenger taken to hospital after driver believed to have fallen ill at the wheel.

Crash: Elderly passenger taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital. James Nicoll

A 79-year-old man was taken to hospital after a Mercedes van ploughed into queuing traffic then crashed into a wall.

The elderly passenger was left with a serious leg injury after it is understood the driver fell ill and the silver van careered into four cars on Wednesday evening in Bo'ness near Falkirk.

The crash happened outside a furniture store on Grangemouth Road at around 7.15pm and forced its closure for about three hours.

The injured man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and police are urging any witnesses to come forward as they investigate the crash.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Forth Valley were called to Grangemouth Road in Bo'ness at 7.15pm on Wednesday following a silver Mercedes-Benz Vaneo, which was travelling southbound, colliding with four vehicles and the wall of a nearby property.

"A 79-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Vaneo, was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with a serious leg injury.

"The road was closed until around 10.10pm while emergency services attended the scene and the vehicles were recovered.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have information which can help is asked to contact sergeant Alyson Bolton at Grangemouth Police Station via 101."

