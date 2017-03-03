One in hospital after fire rips through first-floor flat

Three fire crews tackled the blaze on Main Street in Sauchie, Clackmannanshire.

Blaze: Fire crews outside flat.

One person has been taken to hospital after a fire ripped through a first-floor flat.

Police and fire crews were called to the blaze on Main Street in Sauchie, Clackmannanshire, at around 8.30pm on Thursday.

Three crews were sent to the scene and the flames were quickly extinguished, but one person was taken to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation.

A spokesman said: "At 8.30pm on Thursday, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of a dwelling fire on Main Street in Sauchie, Clackmannanshire.

"A total of three appliances were immediately mobilised and crews extinguished the fire using a high-power hose.

"One casualty suffering smoke inhalation was transferred into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"Firefighters ensured the area was made safe before leaving the scene."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.