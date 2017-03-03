Man found dead at home two days after family's 999 call

Prosecutors order police watchdog to investigate officers over their response.

Police: Man's body discovered in Fallin near Stirling (file pic). Deadline

Police Scotland are being investigated after a man was found dead two days after his family called emergency services.

The 51-year-old man's body was discovered in a property in Fallin near Stirling on February 22.

It has emerged the find came two days after the man's family called police about their relative.

Now, a police watchdog has launched an investigation into officers' response to that call and a report on its findings will be handed to prosecutors.

A spokesman for the PIRC said: "The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has instructed the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) to undertake an investigation after the body of a 51-year-old man was discovered at a residential property in Fallin, near Stirling, on February 22.

"The investigation will focus on the response from Police Scotland to a telephone call made by family on February 20.

"A report on the commissioner's findings will be submitted to the COPFS in due course."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.