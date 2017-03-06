Man headbutted pedestrian who walked in front of car

David Forsyth, 62, broke Mark Shand's cheekbone in the road rage incident.

Court: Forsyth fined and ordered to pay compensation (file pic).

A retired fire safety officer headbutted a pedestrian who walked in front of his car.

David Forsyth, 62, of Fishcross, Clackmannanshire, left Mark Shand with a broken cheekbone and bruises in the road rage incident in Tillicoultry on November 14.

Alloa Sheriff Court heard Mr Shand, a young father, was on his way to collect his child from school when he crossed the street about 10 metres in front of Forsyth's car.

Forsyth blarred his horn, then braked and got out.

Alloa Sheriff Court heard he told Mr Shand he had "messed with the wrong person today" before striking him on the head with his head.

Ann Orr, prosecuting, told Alloa Sheriff Court the incident had happened about 3pm.

She said: "The blow caused Mr Shand to stumble into a parked car. The accused got back into his car and drove off."

Two other parents, who were with Mr Shand, managed to note a partial registration number for Forsyth's car, and he was later traced and arrested.

He admitted to police he had stopped his car and shouted at Mr Shand, who he claimed had stepped into the road right in front of him.

He told officers: "Then I thought he was going to hit me so I hit him with my head."

Mr Shand was treated for the resulting fracture at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Forsyth pleaded guilty to assaulting and injuring him in the incident on November 14, 2016.

Michael Sweeney, defending, said Forsyth had been forced into early retirement from his job as a fire safety officer by injury after an accident at work and as a result suffered from stress and depression.

Mr Sweeney said: "On this occasion, his own stress levels were exacerbated by the complainer's reaction."

Sheriff Christopher Shead fined Forsyth £275 and ordered him to pay Mr Shand £500 in compensation.

He told him: "It's clearly very disappointing, from the court's perspective, to see you here at your stage in life behaving in this disgraceful way."

