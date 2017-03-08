Man claimed cannabis farm was for 'self-medication'
David Chalmers was caught with 24 plants in his home with a value of £8000.
A man has claimed a cannabis farm found during a police raid of his home was for "self-medication".
David Chalmers was caught with 24 cannabis plants in a "well set up" indoor nursery at the house in Skinflats, Stirlingshire.
Prosecutor Ann Orr told Falkirk Sheriff Court they had a total value of £8000.
Chalmers, of Coronation Place, pleaded guilty to producing a controlled drug after the plants were discovered in a police raid last August.
Solicitor Simon Hutchison, defending, said the 40-year-old suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and a knee injury.
He said: "He was producing the drug to self-medicate."
Sheriff Derek Livingston indicated he intended to call for a background report and to include a restriction of liberty order assessment in lieu of custody.
Mr Hutchison said Chalmers had "a family in Thailand" who he needed to be able to visit.
Deferring sentence until March 30 for the report, Sheriff Livingston said: "It may be that from Mr Chalmers' point of view he can't go and see his family in Thailand for some time but that's just one of the consequences of this sort of thing."
