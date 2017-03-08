Rugby fan kicked girlfriend's head 'like a football'

Colin Wilson left Danielle Aitken with a fractured eye socket in the attack.

Colin Wilson: Jail sentence 'inevitable'. Central Scotland News

A woman was left with a fractured eye socket after her boyfriend kicked her head "like a football".

Danielle Aitken, 37, and 39-year-old Colin Wilson watched a Six Nations rugby match at a pub in Bridge of Allan, Stirlingshire, before walking back to Ms Aitken's house on Kenilworth Road.

A trial at Stirling Sheriff Court heard Wilson then began looking through his girlfriend's handbag.

Ms Aitken told the court: "I asked to get it back and tried to get it out of his hand. He held it up high so I couldn't get it and asked if I had anything to hide.

"The more I tried to get it back, the angrier he got."

The health spa worker said her partner then grabbed her by the hair and pulled her head to the ground.

"He took a step back, like you would kick a football if you were going to score, and aimed a kick at my head," she told the trial.

Ms Aitken described the pain as "horrific".

Despite pleading to Wilson to stop the attack, he continued to kick her on the head and back for "a good few minutes".

She managed to escape from the house through a window and ran barefoot down the street, where she met a couple who took her in and called emergency services.

Ms Aitken was taken to the Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where doctors found she had 17 separate injuries, including a fractured left eye socket, a fractured little finger on one hand, and multiple cuts and bruises.

Wilson, of Saline, Fife, denied assaulting Ms Aitken to her severe injury in the attack on February 7.

His claim she had injured herself by falling down drunk on concrete steps was dismissed by two expert medical witnesses and described by prosecutor Sarah Lumsden as "just not credible".

After a two and a half day trial, a jury took 30 minutes to find him guilty.

Sheriff David Mackie remanded Wilson in custody for reports and warned him a custodial sentence was "inevitable".

