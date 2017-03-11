Man detained over three 'suspicious' fires in Dunblane

Properties on George Street, Stirling Road and Station Road were affected.

Dunblane: Firefighters were called to three properties (file pic). PA

Police are investigating a series of "suspicious" fires in Dunblane.

Firefighters were called to three separate incidents in the Stirling town in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A block of flats on Station Road had to be evacuated shortly before 4am and properties on George Street and Stirling Road were also affected.

A man has been detained by police in connection with the fires.

A spokesman said: "Police Scotland is investigating, in conjunction with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, three suspicious fires at addresses in Dunblane.

"The incidents happened between 2.30am and 4am on Saturday, March 11.

"The occupants of some of the affected properties had to be evacuated, however nobody was injured. A male has currently been detained."

