Guinea pigs dumped in box outside Pets at Home store

A man abandoned them after staff at shop said they did not have space for them.

Abandoned: Guinea pigs named Fred and George. Scottish SPCA

A man dumped two guinea pigs outside a pet shop after staff told him they were unable to take them.

The animals are being cared for the Scottish SPCA after they were found in a cardboard box outside a branch of Pets at Home.

They appear to be in a good condition and the animal welfare charity said the man had abandoned them after being informed by workers at the pet shop he should call back in a few days once space was available.

The charity warned the pets could have "easily been attacked by dogs" when they were left.

The Scottish SPCA are appealing for information to trace the man after the guinea pigs, named Fred and George by its staff, were discovered on Grahams Road in Falkirk on Saturday evening.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Louise Seddon said: "The guinea pigs have been well looked after and appear in good condition, although they do have overgrown claws.

"The man that dumped them outside the pet store had asked the staff to take them and was advised that he should call back in a couple days when they would hopefully have space available.

"Instead of taking this advice, he left the store before returning to leave these guineas near the entrance where they could have very easily been attacked by dogs.

"Luckily, a staff member found the guinea pigs and called us."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

