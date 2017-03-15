  • STV
New Maggie's Centre named in honour of MoonWalk founder

STV

Work on the facility in Larbert was delayed last year after contractors went bust.

Maggie's: The centre will support thousands of cancer patients.
Maggie's: The centre will support thousands of cancer patients. Bill Fleming

A new Maggie's Centre in central Scotland has been named after the founder of MoonWalk Scotland.

Maggie's Forth Valley at the Nina Barough Building will offer support to 15,000 people with cancer after the charity raised £3m towards construction costs.

Ms Barough said it was an "honour and a surprise" to have the centre at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert bear her name.

"This is such a magnificent day for Maggie's, because they're able to bring their service to Larbert and I think very quickly people here will wonder how they managed without it," she said.

"It's also a fabulous day for our MoonWalkers and everyone who has contributed. To see their efforts manifested into something tangible is breathtaking."

Honoured: Ms Barough with Lord McConnell at the official opening.
Honoured: Ms Barough with Lord McConnell at the official opening. Bill Fleming

Work on the centre was delayed for in the summer of 2016 after constructors Dunne Group went into administration.

Sir Robert McAlpine was chosen to complete the centre and work resumed last August.

The facility was officially opened by former First Minister Lord Jack McConnell on Wednesday and will begin offering services this week.

Laura Lee, Maggie's chief executive, said: "The opening of Maggie's Forth Valley at The Nina Barough Building, our 20th centre, is a landmark for Maggie's and hopefully an important day for people of Forth Valley living with cancer.

"They now have a beautiful and unique building in a stunning setting where I know they will find the calm they need while going through what is probably one of the hardest experiences of their lives."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.