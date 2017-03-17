  • STV
  • MySTV

Woman brandished axe outside church after service

STV

Veronica Stewart turned up with the weapon at a church in Falkirk last June.

Falkirk: Church where incident occurred sits opposite police station.
Falkirk: Church where incident occurred sits opposite police station. Google 2017

A woman brandished an axe outside a Pentecostal church because she claimed some members of the congregation previously attacked her cancer-stricken father.

Veronica Stewart, 23, and her sister Chantelle, 20, turned up at the People's Church in Falkirk at around 8pm on June 26, 2016, just as the Sunday evening service had ended.

After shouting at and threatening two women in the congregation, the sisters left and then returned in a white van, at which point Veronica Stewart emerged shouting and brandishing an axe.

She then caused £3200 worth of damage to a member of the congregation's car by smashing it with "an object", denting the bonnet and leaving a large mark on the windscreen.

Susan Campbell, prosecuting, told Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday that both women initially entered the foyer just as the church - which is directly opposite Falkirk Police Station - was emptying out.

Both women were heard shouting: "Get out, you're dead, I'm killing yous."

Ms Campbell said the phrase was "repeated several times", and was directed at two female members of the congregation - one a married woman of 53.

Chantelle also shouted: "My dad's got cancer."

The court heard that the vestibule of the church was full as this was going on, with the congregation of almost 100 preparing to leave.

Ms Campbell said the two women who were threatened were "very upset" and directed to go into the church office.

The Stewarts then returned in the van.

'Veronica Stewart got out of the van in possession of a small axe, which she was waving above her head.'
Depute fiscal Susan Campbell

Ms Campbell said: "Veronica Stewart got out of the van in possession of a small axe, which she was waving above her head.

"She was shouting, but it was not clear what was being said. Chantelle Stewart also got out of the van and was shouting. Both accused continued to shout outside the locus.

"Veronica Stewart was then observed by a witness to begin to damage a blue car parked nearby, which belonged to the husband of the older of the two church members who had been given sanctuary in the church office.

Ms Campbell added: "She was striking it with an object."

The sisters, of Polmont Road, Laurieston, Falkirk, pleaded guilty to using threatening and abusive behaviour.

Defence agent Simon Hutchison, for Chantelle Stewart, said there was "a very emotional background" to the incident.

He said: "The People's Church is my client's own church. Her father had been seriously assaulted at a Christian convention while he was was undergoing treatment for cancer.

"The incident came to court but because of her father's health, it wasn't proceeded with. This incident was fresh in my client's mind.

"She comes from a very religious family, and they don't take lightly to this kind of behaviour outside a church."

He added: "Even more stupidly, it took place right across the road from the police station, when there were dozens, if not a hundred, people there, including the Pastor, a deacon, and an off-duty police officer."

Veronica Stewart's solicitor, Willie McIntyre, said his client had intended talk to people about what had happened to her father at the Christian convention.

He said: "She can't believe she allowed the red mist to come down."

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Veronica Stewart until April 27 for background reports.

He said: "I'll be looking to see if there's an alternative to custody.

"She had an axe and was behaving in this way at a church at a time when people had gone to pray."

He deferred sentence on Chantelle, a mother-of-one and first offender, for three months for her to be of good behaviour.

The sheriff said: "It's all her sister's fault - a bad influence."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.