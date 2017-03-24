Driver, 82, dies after car leaves road and hits wall

The 82-year-old man died in hospital after the crash in Denny, Stirlingshire.

Denny: Crash happened in Davies Row in the Stirlingshire town. Google 2017

An 82-year-old driver has died after his car careered off the road and crashed into a stone wall in Stirlingshire.

The man was driving along Davies Row in Denny, near to the junction with Stirling Street, at around 2.30pm on Thursday when the collision happened.

His Honda Jazz left the road and struck the wall before coming to a stop.

He was rushed to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment but died later that day.

Police are making inquiries into the full circumstances of the incident and appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Michael Montague from the road policing unit in Stirling said: "At this time we are still trying to establish why the car left the road and we are keen to hear from any motorists who were on Davies Row at the time of the incident on Thursday afternoon.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to our inquiries is also urged to get in touch."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.