Teenager charged after crash which left woman injured

A 38-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital following the crash in Stirlingshire.

A teenager has been charged with dangerous driving following a crash which left a woman in hospital.

Two cars were involved in the crash at Ballat Crossroads, near Drymen in Stirlingshire, around 10.50am on Saturday morning.

A Nissan Navara 4x4 collided with a Chevrolet Spark, leaving the woman seriously injured.

The road was closed for several hours as emergency services dealt with the incident.

A 38-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Spark was seriously injured and was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. She is understood to have suffered injures to her leg and spine.

On Monday, police said the 17-year-old driver of the Navara had been charged with dangerous driving.