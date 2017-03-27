Mother of Scots boxer to bring body home from Thailand

Fans pledge £20,000 after Jordan Coe, 20, dies of suspected heatstroke during training.

Jordan Coe: Died while training in temperature of 30C.

The mother of a boxer who collapsed and died while training in Thailand is flying out to bring his body home.

Jordan Coe, from Stirlingshire, had been preparing for a Muay Thai bout when he collapsed in the city of Ubon Ratchanthani on Sunday.

It is believed the 20-year-old was wearing a heavy training suit in 30C degrees of heat when he blacked out.

Members of the Thai boxing community across Scotland have rallied to raise money to help his family.

Craig Floan, who coached the martial arts fighter, set up a JustGiving page with the permission of Mr Coe's mother, Lisa.

The initial £5000 target was hit in an hour as tributes came flooding in. By Monday afternoon, almost £20,000 had been pledged.

Mr Floan said: "Jordan was very cheeky and infectious. He was just a happy wee guy. He was very driven as well and passionate about Thai boxing.

"We were initially looking for a target of about £5000 thinking it would help with either the cost of bringing him home, or the funeral, or both.

"It turns out we've surpassed what we ever could have imagined reaching. We reached £5000 in an hour. He was very, very well liked."

Mr Floan, of Glasgow Thai Boxing Academy, added: "His mum is devastated but she is coping. She is a very strong woman.

"She is going out to Thailand tomorrow (Tuesday) to find out what exactly has happened and to find out the procedure to get him back, to bring him home.

"His mum Lisa just wants to thank everybody. She's been overwhelmed by all the support from the Thai boxing community have shown, not just in Scotland, but in the UK and the rest of the world as well. She's forever grateful."

Mr Coe, who was known for his pre-fight dancing performances, moved to Thailand around three years ago to pursue his career in Muay Thai.

He died hours before a planned bout against the Cambodian fighter Khon Bola.