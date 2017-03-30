University students told 'speak English at all times'

Signs were put up around Airthrey Castle at the University of Stirling.

A Scottish university has put up signs telling students to "speak English at all times".

They were posted inside a building used by international students at the University of Stirling.

The messages read: "Please speak English at all times when in the castle," with "speak English" highlighted.

Stirling University said the signs at Airthrey Castle were intended to encourage students to practise their English.

The castle is used by students participating in INTO Stirling, a programme which supports students studying abroad.

It offers degrees in business, finance, media and computing, as well as English-language courses.

A university spokesman said: "We encourage INTO students to speak English whenever possible, as it has been shown that this is the most effective way to help them to improve their language skills in order to meet their English requirements, so that they can progress to a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate degree options."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.