Man who recorded women and children faces camera ban

STV

John Kane, 67, placed on sex offenders register for secretly filming at shopping centre.

John Kane: He has been placed on the sex offenders register. Central Scotland News Agency

A man caught filming women and children at a busy shopping centre has been placed in the sex offenders register.

John Kane, 67, recorded footage of more than 60 women in the Central Retail Park in Graham's Road, Falkirk, and at a nearby Tesco store.

He also secretly filmed children playing outside a nearby branch of Next.

Solicitor Martin Morrow, defending, told Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday: "I have to concede that a serious sexual element is a reasonable assessment of the situation here. The emphasis was on people's legs."

The court heard that Kane was caught when he was arrested for drink-driving and taken to Falkirk Police Station on July 22 last year.

There he tried to flush a micro-memory card down the toilet after saying he needed to go. Police fished it out and found it contained 60 short videos, lasting between 50 seconds and three minutes.

Ann Orr, prosecuting, said: "The recordings appeared to be of adult females at various shops in the Central Retail Park.

"The camera operator has the camera positioned to show the females from the waist down, focusing on their bare legs and zooming in on their bottoms."

The depute fiscal said the memory card also contained three slightly longer videos, each about three minutes, showing children aged between six and 12 playing near the Next and Tesco's stores.

Mrs Orr said: "One child is doing cartwheels, and the camera zooms in on the crotch area."

Mrs Orr said her papers did not disclose whether the children Kane filmed were girls or boys.

She said: "When Mr Kane was in the custody suite he asked to use the toilet. He began acting suspiciously and appeared agitated.

"He was putting his hands in and out of his pockets and the officers thought something was put in the toilet. It was recovered and found to be a Micro SD card.

"The accused was also found to have a mini-camera in his possession, and the card fitted the camera."

The memory card was subsequently analysed by Police Scotland's computer unit and the video footage was found on it.

In many of the short films, the camera operator's cream, leather-toecapped trainers and khaki shorts were also in shot. A search warrant was obtained for Kane's home and the khaki shorts and distinctive trainers were found in his spare bedroom.

Interviewed by policed, Kane said he'd "had a drink in him" at the time the videos were filmed. Asked if what he had done had aroused him, he said: "It did at the time, but afterwards I felt ashamed about it."

Kane, of Falkirk, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace. The videos were shot between July 15 and 22 last year.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell deferred sentence until April 13 for prosecutors to draft a Sexual Offences Prevention Order, likely to include a camera ban.

He said: "I could draft it myself, but it really should come from the Crown." Kane was also placed on the sex offenders register.

Last August, Kane was disqualified from driving for four years and placed under social work supervision for two years after pleading guilty to driving while five and a half times the limit in Callendar Road, Falkirk, on July 22 2016.

He was arrested at 8.30pm and taken to Falkirk Police Office, and it was while he was being processed for the drink-driving offence that his the films were found.

