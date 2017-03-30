Tipper truck driver dies in crash near crossroads

The 42-year-old was killed in incident near Balfron Station, Stirlingshire.

Road closure: Incident north of Ballat crossroads is being investigated (file pic). © Christopher Nolan/iStockphoto.com

A lorry driver has died after his tipper truck crashed near a crossroads.

The 42-year-old man was killed in the one-vehicle collision in Stirlingshire on Thursday.

Police Scotland said the truck crashed on the A81 just north of Ballat crossroads near Balfron Station around 7.30am.

Officers want to speak to the driver of a black vehicle seen nearby at the time of the incident, which forced the temporary closure of the A81.

Sergeant Adam Weir said: "This collision has tragically resulted in the death of a man.

"Anyone who witnessed this incident or can assist police in their investigations is urged to contact Police Scotland.

"We are particularly keen to trace the driver of a medium-sized black vehicle that was seen by witnesses in the area at the time of the accident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.