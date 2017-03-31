Scots police seize 35 guns after Crimestoppers tip-offs

Officers from Police Scotland arrested 477 suspects in 2015/16 after the calls.

Dozens of guns destined for Scotland's criminal underworld were seized by police last years as a result of tip-offs to Crimestoppers.

Officers from Police Scotland arrested and charged 477 suspects in 2015/16 after 10,000 calls from members of the public to the charity.

The information also led to officers north of the border seizing knives, ammunition and £605,692 worth of illegal street drugs.

The figures were released on Friday by Crimestoppers Scotland as they urge members of Stirling's local communities to contact the charity anonymously about crime concerns.

The campaign which launches on Monday will highlight the difference a call to Crimestoppers can make to people living in areas where crime can be problematic and people may not want to give information to police or other law enforcement.

It comes after a spate of shootings in recent months in the Glasgow area linked to serious organised crime groups.

Euan Johnston, 26, from Maryhill, was gunned down in his Audi after a short car chase in the city's Kinning Park when a black Audi Q5 pulled up next to him at a junction.

One of the occupants of the car then drew a gun and shot dead Mr Johnston on Scotland Street.

Then in January Ross Monaghan, 35, was shot outside St George's RC Primary School in Penilee after dropping his daughter off. He was targeted by a man pushing a children's buggy.

Robert Daniel was then shot outside his home less than two months later. The 42-year-old was pulling out on to Honeywell Drive in Stepps, North Lanarkshire, when he was shot in his arm.

Police have launched a major probe into each incident and Scotland's chief constable Phil Gormley said last week every resource necessary would be put into the investigations.

Angela Parker, national manager for Crimestoppers in Scotland said: "For various reasons, people may not want to speak to the police or law enforcement, so independent charity Crimestoppers can pass on information to protect callers' identities.

"Our message to Stirling's residents is that you can do something about it, you can prevent crime, so let's make Stirling safer, together.'

"Crimestopper's bus adverts and social media will highlight how easy it is to make a call. Community partners across Stirling will also be equipped with the charity's calling cards, banners and digital resources to share."

The campaign will also see each of Stirling's seven secondary schools being equipped with free Fearless.org resources.