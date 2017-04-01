Man attacked from behind after leaving college campus

The 24-year-old's bag was stolen during the incident in Falkirk on Friday.

Campus: Man was returning to car from college in Falkirk (file pic). © STV

A man was attacked from behind as he walked back to his car from a college campus.

The 24-year-old had his bag stolen in the assault and robbery in Falkirk on Friday.

Police said the attacker ran off towards Woodburn Street after the incident in Randyford Street.

The victim had left the Forth Valley College campus nearby before the man pounced on him around 11.45am.

Detective Constable David Bellingham said: "The victim was not injured but was left shaken and deeply upset at the theft of his bag.

"Anyone who saw anything suspicious in Randyford Street on Friday afternoon, or who has information that can assist with our inquiries is asked to contact police immediately."

The attacker is described as 5ft 8in with a slim build and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact the police on 101.