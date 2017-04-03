Man 'hit stepfather over head with vacuum cleaner'

Kevin Thomson is also alleged to have punched George Barclay in the head.

Court: Thomson did not appear (file pic).

A man has been accused of assaulting his stepfather with a vacuum cleaner.

Kevin Thomson reportedly injured George Barclay by striking him on the head the with appliance at a house in Sauchie, Clackmannanshire.

Thomson, 22, is also alleged to have punched Mr Barclay on the head and body.

The assault reportedly occurred at an address in Gartmorn Road, Sauchie, on January 2.

Thomson was not present at Alloa Sheriff Court when his name was called.

Sheriff David Mackie continued the case without plea until April 24 and ordered Thomson to appear in court on that date.

