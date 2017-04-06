Cannabis farm found after complaints over smell at shop

More than a thousand plants were being grown in the vacant unit in Falkirk.

Shop: Cannabis found after tip-off. SWNS

A cannabis farm has been discovered in an empty shop unit after complaints over the smell emanating from it.

Officers are understood to have made the find following a tip-off from a member of the public.

More than a thousand plants were being grown in the vacant store at the west end of the High Street in Falkirk.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Police in Forth Valley are investigating following the recovery of a cannabis cultivation in Falkirk High Street.

"The cultivation was discovered at an address in the High Street on Thursday, March 23, resulting in the seizure 1141 plants."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

