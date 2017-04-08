Two arrested after vans 'stolen' from bicycle shop

The vehicles were recovered following tip-offs from members of the public.

Police: Officers thanked the public (file pic). ©SNS Group

Two men have been arrested after vans were allegedly stolen from a bicycle shop in Stirling.

The two work vans were taken from Recyke-a-Bike in the Causewayhead area earlier in the week.

There had been a break-in at the business shortly before the vans were reported stolen on Monday morning.

However police were able to recover the vehicles after a tip-off from the public.

On Friday, two men aged 20 and 21 appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court and were remanded in custody.

Police Scotland said: "We would like to thank everyone who called in and this was an excellent investigation carried out by officers in the local community investigation unit.

"Recyke-A-Bike were also very proactive in seeking help from the public and are also grateful for the help provided."