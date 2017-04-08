William Hill staff threatened in robbery at bookmakers

A man with a scarf over his face entered the betting shop in Denny and stole cash.

Staff were threatened during a robbery at a bookmakers on Friday evening.

A man wearing a scarf over his face entered a William Hill in Denny, near Falkirk, around 9pm on Friday.

He stole cash from the Stirling Street premises after threatening staff, police said.

The suspect, who is between 20 and 30 years old and had a stocky build, was seen around Herbertshire Street shortly afterwards.

He was wearing a khaki green jacket with orange or red lines under the arms, dark blue jeans, a green scarf covering his face, and had a carrier bag.

Detective Inspector Michelle Findlay said: "No one was injured but this was a frightening experience which left a staff member understandably very shaken.

"As part of our ongoing investigation, we'd urge anyone who was in the area around this time and saw the man to get in touch.

"Anyone who recognises his description or has any other information which may be able to help is also asked to contact us."

Anyone with information can contact Falkirk CID via 101 or give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.