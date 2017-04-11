Stray Harris hawk found near Blair Drummond Safari Park

Owner sought after raptor discovered by member of the public on April 3.

An appeal has been launched to trace the owner of a Harris hawk found as a stray near Blair Drummond Safari Park.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted to the raptor by a member of the public on Monday, April 3, after he was spotted harassing ducks.

The bird of prey, named Evis by staff, was underweight when he was taken in by the animal welfare charity, and is thought to be tame.

Scottish SPCA centre manager Colin Seddon said: "Evis is doing well in our care but we would like to reunite him with his owner as soon as possible.

"When he was reported to us it was said he was harassing nearby ducks, however, he did have tassels on and was relatively easy to catch, which leads us to believe he is tame.

"He was a little underweight when he first came in but he's now doing well and ready to get home."

Anyone who recognises Evis is asked to contact the charity's animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

