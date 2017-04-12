  • STV
Man who exposed himself at barber's 'too drunk for trim'

STV

Alan Clements challenged one of the staff to a fight before dropping his trousers.

Alan Clements: The 39-year-old was carrying a bottle of Buckfast.
Alan Clements: The 39-year-old was carrying a bottle of Buckfast. Central Scotland News Agency

A man exposed himself in a barbershop after being told he was too drunk to get a haircut.

Alan Clements and two workmates attended City Barbers in Stirling after going to their work Christmas day out.

Clements, of Sauchie, Clackmannanshire, was carrying a bottle of Buckfast and had been drinking since 7am.

He began to become abusive after being told to take the alcohol outside around 1.45pm on December 23.

The group was told none of them were getting a haircut because they were so inebriated, Stirling Sheriff Court heard on Wednesday.

Clements, 39, challenged one of the barbers to a fight before he dropped his trousers.

Prosecutor Adrian Fraser said the shop was busy "with several customers, including children as young as eight" at the time.

Police then arrived before one officer had to draw his CS spray but he was unable to deploy it on Clements because he was too close to another officer.

Mr Fraser said: "Mr Clements was then kneed in the ribs to assist in bringing him under control and he was thereafter arrested and handcuffed."

Clements pleaded guilty to breach of the peace and public indecency.

'He had been drinking since about 7am because he was his work Christmas day out, which seems unusual to me.'
Defence solicitor Virgil Crawford

Defence solicitor Virgil Crawford said: "He has very little recollection of the incident as he was incredibly drunk. 

"He had been drinking since about 7am because he was his work Christmas day out, which seems unusual to me.

"It would seem that the group decided to go for a haircut and for understandable reasons they were asked to leave the premises."

The solicitor said while Clements had "acted stupidly" by exposing himself it was accepted by the Crown it was not a sexual act.

Sheriff William Gilchrist ordered Clements to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work under a community payback order and fined him £450.

He said: "The explanation for your behaviour is that you were so drunk that you did not know what you were doing, but what you did was outrageous."

Clements' workmate, Edward Peddie, 33, of Clackmannan, admitted causing a breach of the peace in the same incident after behaving in a racially-aggravated manner at one of the police officers.

He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and fined £225.

A third workmate, Neil McEwan, 30, of Tullibody, Clackmannanshire, admitted hindering the police while they were arresting Clements and was fined £375.

