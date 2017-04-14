Police issue appeal for missing Bannockburn woman 

Nabela Kausar, 42, is thought to need urgent medical attention.

Missing: Nabela Kausar has not been seen since Monday Police scotland

Police are appealing for information to trace a missing woman from Bannockburn.

Nabela Kausar, 42, was last seen in Larbert on Monday.

Ms Kausar has not been in touch with family or friends since.

It is thought she may have travelled to Bury Place in London.

Ms Kausar is described as an Asian woman, 5ft 4in, of medium build and with long black hair. She is missing one front tooth. She wears glasses and a pink and white head scarf. When last seen she was wearing a burgundy jacket, navy jeans and black boots.

Community Inspector Donna Bryans said: "We believe Nabela is in need of urgent medical attention and as such we are growing increasingly concerned for her health and welfare.

"Similarly if Nabela herself sees this we would ask her to please get in touch to let us know she is okay.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen her or who has information that can help us to trace Nabela as soon as possible.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101."