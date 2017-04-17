Man seriously injured in Falkirk taxi rank assault

The man was taken to hospital after sustaining a serious head injury.

Attack: The man was left with a serious head injury STV by STV News

A man was attacked at a taxi rank in Falkirk on Monday morning.

Police were alerted to the incident on Newmarket Street at around 3.15am.

A 34-year-old man was found to have sustained a serious head injury in the assault.

He was initially taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital but was transferred to Western General in Edinburgh, where he continues to receive treatment.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 6ins, of stocky build, with a shaven head and wearing a bright red short-sleeved t-shirt.

He is believed to have left the area shortly afterwards in a silver coloured taxi.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident.

Detective Inspector Jim Thomson said: "We're continuing to conduct enquiries in the area and want to thank the local community and businesses for their patience at this time.

"We'd urge anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who recognises the man's description, to get in touch as soon as possible."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.

