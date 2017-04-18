Man frightened children with snake in public park 

Paul Mason also set off fireworks at Greenfield Park in Alloa, Clackmannanshire.

Paul Mason: Court told of mental health problems. Central Scotland News Agency

A man who frightened children with fireworks and a live snake as they played in a public park has mental health problems, a court has heard.

Paul Mason, 46, sent pigeons flying from their roosts and frightened groups of children as he set off a series of pyrotechnics close to trees in Greenfield Park in Alloa.

He then left saying he was going to a local Tesco to buy more fireworks but returned instead with the harmless corn snake.

Alloa Sheriff Court heard teenage girls ran from Mason as he chased them with the reptile.

He then invited younger children to touch the snake.

Sheriff Derek Reekie found that Mason, of Allloa, had been disorderly but acquitted him of a charge of breach of the peace on grounds of insanity.

He continued the case until May for a report from psychiatrists and a mental health officer.

Mason was released on bail on condition he has no contact with any child under 16.

