Man arrested after assault at taxi rank in Falkirk

A 34-year-old man is in hospital after being found injured in the town.

Police: Arrested a 33-year-old man (file pic). PA

A man has been arrested following an alleged assault at a Falkirk taxi rank.

A 34-year-old man was treated for a serious head injury after being found at the rank on Newmarket Street around 3.15am on Monday.

He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, then the Western General in Edinburgh where he continues to receive treatment.

On Tuesday police said they had arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the assault.

A spokeswoman said enquiries into the incident are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

