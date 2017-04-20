Second World War hand grenade found buried in park

The device is thought to have been found by angler digging for worms in Falkirk.

Coo Park: Device was detonated safely (file pic). Google 2017

A bomb disposal team was called out after a Second World War hand grenade was found in Falkirk.

The device is understood to have been found by an angler who was digging for worms in Coo Park, between Cobblebrae Crescent and the River Carron.

Police and a team of EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) specialists were called to the scene and detonated the grenade safely shortly after 1pm.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Police in Falkirk attended at a wooded area near to Cobblebrae Crescent after a Second World War grenade was discovered by a member of the public on Thursday April 20.

"The EOD were also in attendance and rendered the device safe."

