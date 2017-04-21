Car, lorry and van involved in serious crash on A9

The road was closed in both directions after the incident at the Keir roundabout.

Collision: Three vehicles involved (file pic). © SWNS Group

A serious crash involving three vehicles led to a large emergency response with the road being closed for several hours.

A lorry, a van and a car were involved in the collision on the A9 at the Keir roundabout south of Dunblane.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 6.20pm on Thursday.

Fire crews from Dunblane, Doune, Bridge of Allan and Stirling were called to help with the rescue operation.

It is understood Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance also attended the incident.

Police closed the A9 in both directions until just after midnight.