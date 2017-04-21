Driver dies in crash involving lorry, van and car on A9

Three vehicles were involved in the incident at the Keir roundabout near Dunblane.

Collision: Air ambulance at scene on A9. by Dave Walsh

A driver has been killed in a three-vehicle crash on the A9.

A Volvo lorry, a Mercedes Sprinter van and a Honda Civic were involved in the collision on the at the Keir roundabout south of Dunblane.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 6.20pm on Thursday.

The 25-year-old man who was driving the Civic died in the crash, while a 26-year-old woman who was his passenger was seriously injured and remains in hospital.

The 41-year-old driver of the van was also injured and remains in hospital.

An air ambulance landed on the route as part of the response to the smash.

Fire crews from Dunblane, Doune, Bridge of Allan and Stirling were called to help with the rescue operation.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision.

Sergeant Michael Montague said: "A man has died in this collision and a passenger and one other driver seriously injured and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision.

"Anyone with information that can assist us with our ongoing inquiries is asked to contact officers via 101."

Officers closed the A9 in both directions until just after midnight.