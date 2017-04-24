Large blaze rips through industrial estate in Falkirk

Four appliances remain at the Bankside site after fire broke out on Monday afternoon.

Industrial estate: No access to Castle Road. Google

A large blaze is being tackled at an industrial estate in Falkirk.

The fire broke out on Monday afternoon at Bankside Industrial Estate which contains an environmental services, a pet cremation service and is near a large Asda depot.

Four appliances were sent to the site with 20 members of the Scottish Fire and Rescue service in attendance.

A spokesman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is currently in attendance at a large fire within the Bankside Industrial Estate in Falkirk.

"The alarm was raised at 2.54pm on Monday, April 24, following a report of a fire at a business premises on Castle Drive.

"A total of four appliances are in attendance with firefighters tackling the flames with high powered hoses in an effort to prevent it from spreading.

"Crews remain at the scene as they work to make the area safe."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: "Police in Forth Valley are currently in attendance following a fire at an address in Bankside Industrial Estate, Falkirk.

"The incident was reported to police around 3pm on Monday, April 24.

"Police and emergency services are currently at the scene and local businesses are being evacuated. Traffic diversions are also in place.

"Residents in the immediate area are advised, as a precautionary measure, to stay indoors at this time and to stay away from the smoke plume."

