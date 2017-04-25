Missing cat rescued after getting stuck 30m down quarry

Firefighters abseiled down to rescue Cambus, who went missing the previous weekend.

Rescue: Mrs Fieldings was 'overjoyed' to have Cambus back. Scottish SPCA

A missing cat was rescued after it became stuck 30m down a quarry in Stirling.

Firefighters from Bridge of Allan were called out to rescue Cambus on Saturday.

The Scottish SPCA were able to reunite the cat with its owner, Mrs Fieldings, after fire crews abseiled down the quarry to reach the animal.

The cat had been missing from his home for almost a week before the rescue, with his owner "overjoyed" to have him back.

Kerry Burns, of the Scottish SPCA, said: "The fire brigade were such a great help and were able to abseil down to the cat which was stuck 30m down a quarry.

"Thankfully the cat was microchipped so we were able to return him home.

"He'd been missing since Sunday, April 16 and his owner, Mrs Fieldings, was overjoyed to have him home."